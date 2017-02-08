In Canada, January housing starts data will be released. In addition, it is an active day for earnings reports with companies such as ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. ( ATA-T ), Intact Financial Corp. ( IFC-T ), Canfor Corp. ( CFP-T ), Just Energy Group Inc. ( JE-T ), Arc Resources Ltd. ( ARX-T ), Home Capital Group Inc. ( HCG-T ), Mullen Group Inc. ( MTL-T ), and Suncor Energy Inc. ( SU-T ) all scheduled to release their quarterly results. In the U.S., weekly mortgage applications increased 2.3 per cent on a seasonally adjusted basis compared to the prior week. The U.S. Energy Information Administration will be releasing its weekly oil inventory report.

Dividend policy

The company does not pay its shareholders a dividend.

Financial forecasts

The Street is forecasting revenues of $70.7-million in 2016, rising to $76.5-million in 2017, and increasing to $90.2-million the following year. The consensus EBITDA estimate is $6.4-million in 2016, and is forecast to jump to $26.3-million in 2017, and rise over 16 per cent to $30.7-million the following year . The company is expected to report a profit, positive earnings per share, this year.

Looking back at the past year, financial forecasts have been revised down significantly. For instance, one year ago, the Street was anticipating revenues of $104-million in 2016 and $200-million in 2017. The consensus EBITDA estimates were $22-million for 2016 and $53-million for 2017.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 8.5 times the 2017 consensus estimate. The consensus one-year target price is $3.50, suggesting a potential return of 85 per cent over the next 12 months. However, target prices vary considerably from a low of $2.25 (implying 19 per cent upside potential) to a high of $4.75 (suggesting the share price may rally an additional 151 per cent). Individual target prices are as follows in numerical order: $2.25, $3, $4, and $4.75.

Analysts’ recommendations

There are four analysts that have provided research coverage since November, and all four analysts have “buy” recommendations. More specifically, three analysts have “buy” recommendations and one analyst has a “speculative buy” recommendation, reflecting the stock’s elevated risk profile.

The firms providing research coverage are as follows in alphabetical order: Canaccord Genuity, Clarus Securities, Dundee Capital Partners, and Raymond James.

Revised target prices

Throughout 2016, analysts’ target prices were reduced significantly. In July, for instance, Eyal Ofir, the analyst at Dundee Capital Partners had a target price of $4. Noel Atkinson, the analyst from Clarus Securities, had a target price of $7.25. In addition, Steven Li, the analyst from Raymond James, had a target price of $5.

Chart watch

The share price has experienced a parabolic move with the stock price more than doubling in value year-to-date.

On Tuesday, the share price jumped 22 per cent on very high volume. Over 2.8-million shares traded, well above the two-month historical daily average trading volume of approximately 850,000 shares.

The stock price just experienced a bullish ‘golden cross’, with the 50-day moving average (at $1.03) crossing above the 200-day moving average (at $1.01). Also positive is the Chaikin Money Flow oscillator, which just turned positive. A reading above 0 is bullish, while a reading below 0 is bearish.

In terms of key resistance and support levels, the share price has initial overhead resistance around $2, and after that, around $2.50. There is downside support around $1.50.

The relative strength index is at 85, suggesting the shares are in overbought territory. Generally, a reading at or above 70 indicates an overbought condition.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

TSX breakouts Positive Breakouts Feb. 7 close AEM-T Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd $65.93 ASR-T Alacer Gold Corp $2.95 AGI-T Alamos Gold Inc $11.44 AQN-T Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp $11.74 BTO-T B2Gold Corp $4.41 BNS-T Bank of Nova Scotia $79.06 ABX-T Barrick Gold Corp $25.45 BSX-T Belo Sun Mining Corp $1.11 BLX-T Boralex Inc $20.33 BAM.A-T Brookfield Asset Management Inc $46.65 CAR.UN-T Canadian Apartment Properties REIT $32.17 CPX-T Capital Power Corp $25.29 CS-T Capstone Mining Corp $1.59 CAS-T Cascades Inc $12.98 CSH.UN-T Chartwell Retirement Residences $15.66 CHW-T Chesswood Group Ltd $12.50 CGG-T China Gold International Resources Corp. $3.26 CM-T CIBC $113.90 CXR-T Concordia Healthcare Corp $4.58 CNL-T Continental Gold Inc $5.18 KWH.UN-T Crius Energy Trust $9.49 DNA-T Dalradian Resources Inc. $1.48 ELD-T Eldorado Gold Corp $4.98 FSV-T FirstService Corp $65.96 FTS-T Fortis Inc $42.10 FNV-T Franco-Nevada Corp $89.28 GS-T Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc $18.95 G-T Goldcorp Inc $22.02 GC-T Great Canadian Gaming Corp $26.00 GPR-T Great Panther Silver Ltd $2.67 GCG.A-T Guardian Capital Group Ltd $25.25 GUY-T Guyana Goldfields Inc $7.72 HBM-T HudBay Minerals Inc $10.61 IMG-T IAMGOLD Corp $6.51 IVN-T Ivanhoe Mines Ltd $4.30 KMP.UN-T Killam Apartment REIT $12.50 MAG-T MAG Silver Corp $21.11 MDI-T Major Drilling Group International Inc $7.97 NA-T National Bank of Canada $56.73 NPI-T Northland Power Inc $24.28 NVU.UN-T Northview Apartment REIT $21.22 OR-T Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd $15.56 PTM-T Platinum Group Metals Ltd $2.59 PG-T Premier Gold Mines Ltd $3.31 AAR.UN-T Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust $5.85 QSR-T Restaurant Brands International Inc $66.00 RIC-T Richmont Mines Inc $12.68 RY-T Royal Bank of Canada $95.28 SBB-T Sabina Gold & Silver Corp $1.49 SSL-T Sandstorm Gold Ltd $6.47 SEA-T Seabridge Gold Inc $13.76 SHOP-T Shopify Inc. $69.89 SIA-T Sienna Senior Living Inc $17.54 SMT-T Sierra Metals Inc $3.10 SW-T Sierra Wireless Inc $24.17 SLW-T Silver Wheaton Corp $29.85 SVM-T Silvercorp Metals Inc $4.98 SVI-T StorageVault Canada Inc. $1.58 TIH-T Toromont Industries Ltd $44.46 TCN-T Tricon Capital Group Inc $10.22 VBV-T VBI Vaccines Inc $5.29 VCM-T Vecima Networks Inc $10.30 VLN-T Velan Inc $17.69 WDO-T Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. $2.82 Negative Breakouts AAV-T Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd $7.99 ALA-T AltaGas Ltd $30.36 ADW.A-T Andrew Peller Ltd $10.46 ATZ-T Aritzia Inc. $15.72 AI-T Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp $11.83 BTE-T Baytex Energy Corp $4.74 BIR-T Birchcliff Energy Ltd $7.28 BYD.UN-T Boyd Group Income Fund $82.40 CNQ-T Canadian Natural Resources Ltd $37.99 CJ-T Cardinal Energy Ltd $8.27 CVE-T Cenovus Energy Inc $17.31 CR-T Crew Energy Inc $5.26 EIF-T Exchange Income Corp $39.23 GMP-T GMP Capital Inc $3.74 HRX-T Heroux-Devtek Inc $13.69 IMO-T Imperial Oil Ltd $42.14 MDF-T Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. $17.91 NVA-T NuVista Energy Ltd $6.09 OXC-T Oryx Petroleum Corp Ltd $0.36 PPY-T Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd $7.30 PKI-T Parkland Fuel Corp $26.77 PEO-T People Corporation $4.22 PEY-T Peyto Exploration & Development Corp $27.70 PSK-T PrairieSky Royalty Ltd $29.24 RRX-T Raging River Exploration Inc $8.79 RBA-T Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc $41.28 VII-T Seven Generations Energy Ltd $24.99 SPE-T Spartan Energy Corp $2.70 TOU-T Tourmaline Oil Corp $29.45 TSL-T Tree Island Steel Ltd. $4.30 Y-T Yellow Pages Ltd $17.05 Source: Bloomberg

