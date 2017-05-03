In Canada, the S&P/TSX composite index rallied 44 points, or 0.28 per cent. There were 132 securities in the TSX Index that advanced, 112 securities declined in value, and six stocks closed the day unchanged.

In the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.17 per cent, the S&P 500 index advanced 0.12 per cent, and the Nasdaq composite index climbed higher by 0.06 per cent.

Dividend policy

Management has remained committed to returning capital to its shareholders, announcing dividend increases in November for the past three years. Last November, the company announced a 13 per cent increase to its dividend, raising its quarterly dividend to 65 cents per share from 57.5 cents per share. This equates to a yearly dividend of $2.60 per share, or an annualized dividend yield of 1.56 per cent.

The company has also been active with its share buyback program. The company completed its 2016 share purchase intention, repurchasing $550-million of its shares by the end of 2016. Management’s 2017 share purchase intention is to repurchase another $550-million of its shares by the end of the year.

Analysts’ recommendations

The stock is covered by 14 analysts, of which 11 analysts have buy recommendations and four analysts have hold recommendations.

The 14 firms providing research coverage are as follows in alphabetical order: Accountability Research, Barclays, BMO Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity, CIBC World Markets, Desjardins Securities, Edward Jones, Morningstar, National Bank Financial, Raymond James, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital, TD Securities, and Veritas Investment Research.

Revised recommendations

Analysts’ expectations have been rising with several large positive target price revisions occurring in February. For instance, analyst Brian Morrison from TD Securities raised his target price to $190 from $180. Vishal Shreedhar from National Bank Financial lifted his target price by $20 to $178, and Derek Dley, the analyst from Canaccord Genuity, raised his target price by $24 to $173.

Financial forecasts

The Street is forecasting earnings per share of $10.07 for 2017, up from $9.22 in 2016, with earnings per share anticipated to rise to $11.03 in 2018. Forecasts have been relatively stable, with minor positive revisions. For instance, four months ago, the consensus earnings per share estimates were $9.99 for 2017 and $10.98 for 2018.

Valuation

The stock can be valued using a sum-of-the-parts calculation to account for the distinct business segments.

The average 12-month target price is $174.69, implying the share price has 5 per cent upside potential over the next year. Individual target prices range from a low of $165 to $190. Individual target prices provided by 12 firms are as follows in numerical order: $165, $167, $168, $169, $170, $173, $175, $176, $178, $180, $182, and $190.

Insider transaction activity

There have been no reported buying or selling activities by insiders in 2017.

Chart watch

The share price has experienced a stellar rally, soaring 20 per cent year to date.

Technically, the stock is looking overbought with a relative strength reading of 79. Generally, a reading at or above 70 indicates an overbought condition.

Should the share price retreat, there is downside support around $160, which is close to its 50-day moving average (at $158.24).

===

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

TSX breakouts Positive Breakouts May 2 close ATD.B-T Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc $63.36 BAM.A-T Brookfield Asset Management Inc $51.79 CAE-T CAE Inc $21.51 CNE-T Canacol Energy Ltd $4.13 CP-T Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd $213.24 CTC.A-T Canadian Tire Corp Ltd $167.17 CU-T Canadian Utilities Ltd $39.70 GIB.A-T CGI Group Inc $66.80 CGX-T Cineplex Inc $54.35 CVG-T Clairvest Group Inc. $35.50 CCA-T Cogeco Communications Inc $79.85 CGO-T Cogeco Inc $69.73 CIGI-T Colliers International Group Inc $73.24 CMG-T Computer Modelling Group Ltd $11.27 CSU-T Constellation Software Inc $665.85 DSG-T Descartes Systems Group Inc $32.42 DH-T DH Corp $25.44 DIV-T Diversified Royalty Corp $2.70 DOL-T Dollarama Inc $121.91 DDC-T Dominion Diamond Corp $17.47 FTT-T Finning International Inc $27.20 WN-T George Weston Ltd $123.88 GIL-T Gildan Activewear Inc $38.69 GRT.UN-T Granite Real Estate Investment Trust $49.97 HWD-T Hardwoods Distribution Inc $17.50 KXS-T Kinaxis Inc $85.79 L-T Loblaw Cos Ltd $76.99 LMP-T Lumenpulse Inc $21.10 MFI-T Maple Leaf Foods Inc $34.51 MRU-T Metro Inc $47.07 NFI-T New Flyer Industries Inc $51.58 NWC-T North West Co Inc $33.41 OGC-T OceanaGold Corp $4.55 ONEX-T Onex Corp $102.36 OTEX-T Open Text Corp $47.60 AAR.UN-T Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust $6.64 PUR-T Pure Technologies Ltd. $5.05 QBR.B-T Quebecor Inc $42.25 RCI.B-T Rogers Communications Inc $62.97 SIS-T Savaria Corp. $15.14 SJR.B-T Shaw Communications Inc $29.44 SHOP-T Shopify Inc. $113.94 TOY-T Spin Master Corp. $39.39 SU-T Suncor Energy Inc $43.14 T-T TELUS Corp $45.56 TRP-T TransCanada Corp $64.25 TC-T Tucows Inc. $83.04 VCM-T Vecima Networks Inc $11.00 VSN-T Veresen Inc $18.35 WCN-T Waste Connections Inc. $127.18 Negative Breakouts AW.UN-T A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund $37.72 AC-T Air Canada $12.75 ASR-T Alacer Gold Corp $2.00 ARX-T ARC Resources Ltd $17.38 ATH-T Athabasca Oil Corp $1.33 ATA-T ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc $12.45 BMO-T Bank of Montreal $95.94 BSX-T Belo Sun Mining Corp $0.58 BNP-T Bonavista Energy Corp $2.71 BNE-T Bonterra Energy Corp $18.81 CWB-T Canadian Western Bank $26.50 CARA-T Cara Operations Ltd $24.95 CJ-T Cardinal Energy Ltd $6.25 CVE-T Cenovus Energy Inc $13.37 CM-T CIBC $109.12 CNL-T Continental Gold Inc $2.95 CPG-T Crescent Point Energy Corp $12.94 CR-T Crew Energy Inc $4.10 CRH-T CRH Medical Corp $7.91 ERF-T Enerplus Corp $9.72 FC-T Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp $12.63 FM-T First Quantum Minerals Ltd $12.71 FVI-T Fortuna Silver Mines Inc $6.05 GXO-T Granite Oil Corp $5.05 GUY-T Guyana Goldfields Inc $6.07 HWO-T High Arctic Energy Services Inc $4.64 IMO-T Imperial Oil Ltd $39.44 KDX-T Klondex Mines Ltd $4.67 LB-T Laurentian Bank of Canada $55.50 MND-T Mandalay Resources Corp $0.56 MKP-T MCAN Mortgage Corp $13.33 MEG-T MEG Energy Corp $6.02 NA-T National Bank of Canada $52.61 NLN-T NeuLion Inc $0.75 NXE-T NexGen Energy Ltd. $2.92 PGF-T Pengrowth Energy Corp $1.26 PEY-T Peyto Exploration & Development Corp $24.30 PTM-T Platinum Group Metals Ltd $1.61 PD-T Precision Drilling Corp $5.19 RRX-T Raging River Exploration Inc $7.64 RY-T Royal Bank of Canada $92.66 SES-T Secure Energy Services Inc $8.72 SCL-T ShawCor Ltd $33.62 SPE-T Spartan Energy Corp $2.18 TVE-T Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. $2.48 TXG-T Torex Gold Resources Inc $22.15 TD-T Toronto-Dominion Bank $63.70 TOU-T Tourmaline Oil Corp $26.58 TFII-T TransForce Inc $28.70 WCP-T Whitecap Resources Inc $9.39 Source: Bloomberg

Report Typo/Error