Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Wednesday’s TSX breakouts: This top-performing stock with a catalyst has a 26% gain forecast Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Jennifer Dowty

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

On Tuesday, major North American stock markets all closed the trading session with slight losses.

In the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased 0.03 per cent, the S&P 500 index lost 0.14 per cent, and the Nasdaq composite index fell 0.24 per cent. In Canada, the S&P/TSX composite index gave back 4 points, or 0.02 per cent. There were 131 securities in the TSX Index that advanced, 113 securities declined in value, and seven stocks closed the day unchanged. There was a flight to safety with the price of gold climbing 1.6 per cent that sent precious metal stocks rallying. The VIX Index, commonly referred to as a ‘fear gauge’, spiked to over 15, its highest level since last November.

Dividend policy

Management is focused on growth. Consequently, the company does not pay its shareholder a dividend.

Analysts’ recommendations

There are seven firms providing research coverage on this small cap stock with a market capitalization of $222-million. The firms providing research coverage are as follows in alphabetical order: Beacon Securities, Canaccord Genuity, GMP, Haywood Securities, National Bank Financial, PI Financial Corp., and Raymond James.

All seven analysts who cover the stock have buy recommendations, one of which has a ‘speculative buy’ recommendation.

Financial forecasts

All financial figures are expressed in U.S. dollars. The consensus revenue estimates are $14.6-million in 2017, $109-million in 2018, and $120-million in 2019.

The company has had positive earnings revisions. For instance, three months ago, the consensus revenue estimates were $92-million for 2018, and $119-million for 2019.

Valuation

The stock can be valued on a price-to-net asset value basis.

The average one-year target price is $1.61, suggesting there is 26 per cent upside potential in the share price over the next 12 months. Target prices range from a low of $1.30 to a high of $1.80. Individual target prices are as follows in numerical order: $1.30, $1.50, $1.60, $1.65, $1.70, $1.75, and $1.80.

Revised recommendations

Last week, Brian Szeto, the analyst at PI Financial, lifted his target price to $1.80 from $1.50.

Insider transaction activity

There have been no insider buying or selling activities reported so far this year.

Noteworthy of mention is management’s significant ownership position, which exceeds 35 per cent.

Chart watch

This small-cap stock is not a member of the S&P/TSX composite index; however, if it was included in the TSX Index, it would be the second best performing stock year-to-date in the Index’s material sector, behind Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN-T), and the top performing gold stock.

The strength in the price of gold is a key driver for Atlantic Gold’s share price. The price of gold appears poised to potentially revisit the $1,300 (U.S.) an ounce level, and is currently at a five month high.

Atlantic’s stock price remains in an uptrend. However, in recent days, the positive price momentum has been on relatively light volumes. For instance, on Tuesday, the share price rallied over 7 per cent to $1.28 from $1.19, yet trading volume was low with approximately 295,000 shares trading hands, below the three-month historical daily average trading volume of roughly 400,000 shares.

Should the positive price momentum pause and the share price retreat, there is initial support between $1.15 and $1.20. Failing that, there is support between $1 and $1.05, close to its 50-day moving average (at $1.04).

===

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

TSX breakouts

Positive BreakoutsApril 11 close
AP.UN-TAllied Properties REIT $37.56
APR.UN-TAutomotive Properties REIT $11.26
AGB-TAtlantic Gold Corp. $1.28
BAD-TBadger Daylighting Ltd $35.93
BLDP-TBallard Power Systems Inc $3.84
BCE-TBCE Inc $60.64
BEP.UN-TBrookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP $41.03
DOO-TBRP Inc $32.35
BTB.UN-TBTB Real Estate Investment Trust $4.80
CAR.UN-TCanadian Apartment Properties REIT $33.98
CP-TCanadian Pacific Railway Ltd $204.00
CTC.A-TCanadian Tire Corp Ltd $162.75
CFP-TCanfor Corp $19.25
FRC-TCanyon Services Group Inc $7.39
CCA-TCogeco Communications Inc $75.40
CGO-TCogeco Inc $63.91
CMG-TComputer Modelling Group Ltd $10.79
CRR.UN-TCrombie Real Estate Investment Trust $14.39
DOL-TDollarama Inc $116.06
EMA-TEmera Inc $47.49
EFX-TEnerflex Ltd $20.22
FTS-TFortis Inc $44.40
FNV-TFranco-Nevada Corp $92.63
GIL-TGildan Activewear Inc $36.10
GSY-Tgoeasy Ltd $36.39
GTE-TGran Tierra Energy Inc $3.75
INE-TInnergex Renewable Energy Inc $14.59
IFP-TInterfor Corp $18.90
IVN-TIvanhoe Mines Ltd $5.10
KEL-TKelt Exploration Ltd $7.43
MEQ-TMainstreet Equity Corp $37.15
MRG.UN-TMorguard North American Residential REIT $15.26
NFI-TNew Flyer Industries Inc $49.93
OSB-TNorbord Inc $41.15
NWC-TNorth West Co Inc/The $31.82
NVU.UN-TNorthview Apartment REIT $22.65
PPL-TPembina Pipeline Corp $44.15
PBL-TPollard Banknote Ltd. $10.19
RPI.UN-TRichards Packaging Income Fund $27.11
RCH-TRichelieu Hardware $29.39
SBB-TSabina Gold & Silver Corp $1.72
ZZZ-TSleep Country Canada $34.86
SVI-TStorageVault Canada Inc. $2.27
SMU.UN-TSummit Industrial Income REIT $6.57
T-TTELUS Corp $44.45
RNW-TTransAlta Renewables Inc $16.06
TCN-TTricon Capital Group Inc $11.01
TC-TTucows Inc. $76.58
WCN-TWaste Connections Inc. $118.67
WFT-TWest Fraser Timber Co Ltd $60.00
WSP-TWSP Global Inc $48.35
YGR-TYangarra Resources Ltd. $2.90
Negative Breakouts
AGU-TAgrium Inc $125.00
CS-TCapstone Mining Corp $1.17
CVE-TCenovus Energy Inc $14.71
GPR-TGreat Panther Silver Ltd $2.12
HCG-THome Capital Group Inc $24.10
MND-TMandalay Resources Corp $0.57
NA-TNational Bank of Canada $55.33
RAY.A-TStingray Digital Group Inc. $8.04
TFII-TTransForce Inc $30.02
VRX-TValeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc $12.75
Y-TYellow Pages Ltd $7.43

Source: Bloomberg

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular