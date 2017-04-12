In the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased 0.03 per cent, the S&P 500 index lost 0.14 per cent, and the Nasdaq composite index fell 0.24 per cent. In Canada, the S&P/TSX composite index gave back 4 points, or 0.02 per cent. There were 131 securities in the TSX Index that advanced, 113 securities declined in value, and seven stocks closed the day unchanged. There was a flight to safety with the price of gold climbing 1.6 per cent that sent precious metal stocks rallying. The VIX Index, commonly referred to as a ‘fear gauge’, spiked to over 15, its highest level since last November.

Dividend policy

Management is focused on growth. Consequently, the company does not pay its shareholder a dividend.

Analysts’ recommendations

There are seven firms providing research coverage on this small cap stock with a market capitalization of $222-million. The firms providing research coverage are as follows in alphabetical order: Beacon Securities, Canaccord Genuity, GMP, Haywood Securities, National Bank Financial, PI Financial Corp., and Raymond James.

All seven analysts who cover the stock have buy recommendations, one of which has a ‘speculative buy’ recommendation.

Financial forecasts

All financial figures are expressed in U.S. dollars. The consensus revenue estimates are $14.6-million in 2017, $109-million in 2018, and $120-million in 2019.

The company has had positive earnings revisions. For instance, three months ago, the consensus revenue estimates were $92-million for 2018, and $119-million for 2019.

Valuation

The stock can be valued on a price-to-net asset value basis.

The average one-year target price is $1.61, suggesting there is 26 per cent upside potential in the share price over the next 12 months. Target prices range from a low of $1.30 to a high of $1.80. Individual target prices are as follows in numerical order: $1.30, $1.50, $1.60, $1.65, $1.70, $1.75, and $1.80.

Revised recommendations

Last week, Brian Szeto, the analyst at PI Financial, lifted his target price to $1.80 from $1.50.

Insider transaction activity

There have been no insider buying or selling activities reported so far this year.

Noteworthy of mention is management’s significant ownership position, which exceeds 35 per cent.

Chart watch

This small-cap stock is not a member of the S&P/TSX composite index; however, if it was included in the TSX Index, it would be the second best performing stock year-to-date in the Index’s material sector, behind Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN-T), and the top performing gold stock.

The strength in the price of gold is a key driver for Atlantic Gold’s share price. The price of gold appears poised to potentially revisit the $1,300 (U.S.) an ounce level, and is currently at a five month high.

Atlantic’s stock price remains in an uptrend. However, in recent days, the positive price momentum has been on relatively light volumes. For instance, on Tuesday, the share price rallied over 7 per cent to $1.28 from $1.19, yet trading volume was low with approximately 295,000 shares trading hands, below the three-month historical daily average trading volume of roughly 400,000 shares.

Should the positive price momentum pause and the share price retreat, there is initial support between $1.15 and $1.20. Failing that, there is support between $1 and $1.05, close to its 50-day moving average (at $1.04).

===

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

TSX breakouts Positive Breakouts April 11 close AP.UN-T Allied Properties REIT $37.56 APR.UN-T Automotive Properties REIT $11.26 AGB-T Atlantic Gold Corp. $1.28 BAD-T Badger Daylighting Ltd $35.93 BLDP-T Ballard Power Systems Inc $3.84 BCE-T BCE Inc $60.64 BEP.UN-T Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP $41.03 DOO-T BRP Inc $32.35 BTB.UN-T BTB Real Estate Investment Trust $4.80 CAR.UN-T Canadian Apartment Properties REIT $33.98 CP-T Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd $204.00 CTC.A-T Canadian Tire Corp Ltd $162.75 CFP-T Canfor Corp $19.25 FRC-T Canyon Services Group Inc $7.39 CCA-T Cogeco Communications Inc $75.40 CGO-T Cogeco Inc $63.91 CMG-T Computer Modelling Group Ltd $10.79 CRR.UN-T Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust $14.39 DOL-T Dollarama Inc $116.06 EMA-T Emera Inc $47.49 EFX-T Enerflex Ltd $20.22 FTS-T Fortis Inc $44.40 FNV-T Franco-Nevada Corp $92.63 GIL-T Gildan Activewear Inc $36.10 GSY-T goeasy Ltd $36.39 GTE-T Gran Tierra Energy Inc $3.75 INE-T Innergex Renewable Energy Inc $14.59 IFP-T Interfor Corp $18.90 IVN-T Ivanhoe Mines Ltd $5.10 KEL-T Kelt Exploration Ltd $7.43 MEQ-T Mainstreet Equity Corp $37.15 MRG.UN-T Morguard North American Residential REIT $15.26 NFI-T New Flyer Industries Inc $49.93 OSB-T Norbord Inc $41.15 NWC-T North West Co Inc/The $31.82 NVU.UN-T Northview Apartment REIT $22.65 PPL-T Pembina Pipeline Corp $44.15 PBL-T Pollard Banknote Ltd. $10.19 RPI.UN-T Richards Packaging Income Fund $27.11 RCH-T Richelieu Hardware $29.39 SBB-T Sabina Gold & Silver Corp $1.72 ZZZ-T Sleep Country Canada $34.86 SVI-T StorageVault Canada Inc. $2.27 SMU.UN-T Summit Industrial Income REIT $6.57 T-T TELUS Corp $44.45 RNW-T TransAlta Renewables Inc $16.06 TCN-T Tricon Capital Group Inc $11.01 TC-T Tucows Inc. $76.58 WCN-T Waste Connections Inc. $118.67 WFT-T West Fraser Timber Co Ltd $60.00 WSP-T WSP Global Inc $48.35 YGR-T Yangarra Resources Ltd. $2.90 Negative Breakouts AGU-T Agrium Inc $125.00 CS-T Capstone Mining Corp $1.17 CVE-T Cenovus Energy Inc $14.71 GPR-T Great Panther Silver Ltd $2.12 HCG-T Home Capital Group Inc $24.10 MND-T Mandalay Resources Corp $0.57 NA-T National Bank of Canada $55.33 RAY.A-T Stingray Digital Group Inc. $8.04 TFII-T TransForce Inc $30.02 VRX-T Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc $12.75 Y-T Yellow Pages Ltd $7.43 Source: Bloomberg

Report Typo/Error