Returning capital to shareholders

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 25 cents (U.S.) per share, or $1 per share on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized dividend yield of 2.3 per cent. Management has increased its dividend every year since 2010.

On Nov. 10, the company announced the renewal of its share buyback program, allowing the company to repurchase up to 38-million shares beginning November 15, 2016 through to November 14, 2017. During the previous 12 months, the company purchased over 22.7-million shares at a weighted average price of $40.63 (U.S.) per share.

Valuation

Analysts commonly value the stock on a price-to-earnings (P/E) basis or an enterprise value-to-EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) basis. According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 7.4 times the 2017 consensus estimate. In comparison, shares of Linamar are trading at a P/E multiple of 7.3 times the 2017 consensus estimate. Linamar offers investors a lower dividend yield and its earnings growth profile is lower for 2017.

The average one-year target price is $64.52 (Cdn), implying the share price may appreciate 12 per cent over the next 12 months. Target prices range from a low of $51.78 to a high of $86.62. Individual price targets, expressed in Canadian dollars, provided by 19 firms since October are as follows: $51.78, $54.03, $55.03, $55.35, $56, $57.92, $61.62, $63.05, $65.73, $67.35, $70, $72.44, $73.29, $80.30, and $86.62. Analysts typically express their target prices in U.S. dollars, resulting in odd numbers upon conversion to Canadian dollars.

Analysts’ recommendations

This stock is well covered by the Street. Since October, 19 analysts have issued research reports, of which 11 are “buy” recommendations, and eight are “hold” recommendations.

The Street is forecasting EBITDA of $3.74-billion (U.S.) in 2016, rising to $3.95-billion in 2017. The consensus earnings per share estimates are $5.26 in 2016, and anticipated to rise 11.6 per cent to $5.87 in 2017.

Consensus forecasts have been relatively stable. For instance, at the beginning of the year, the consensus EBITDA estimates were $3.55-billion for 2016 and $3.91-billion for 2017, and the consensus e arnings per share forecasts were $5.18 for 2016 and $6.04 for 2017.

In comparison, looking at Linamar, the consensus earnings per share estimates are $7.81 for 2016, expanding 2.5 per cent to $8.01 for 2017.

Insider transaction activities

On November 17, the chief executive officer, Donald Walker, sold 125,000 shares.

Chart Watch

Year to date, the share price is up 2.6 per cent, outperforming its peers Linamar and Martinrea International Inc. (MRE-T), which are both in negative territory down 21 per cent and down over 25 per cent, respectively.

The stock price is approaching initial overhead resistance around $60, and after that around $65.

Should the positive momentum reverse, there is downside support around $55, which is also near its 50-day moving average (at $54.67). Failing that, there is support around $50.

The relative strength index is at 66, suggesting the shares are nearing overbought territory. Generally, a reading of 70 or higher indicates an overbought condition.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

Wednesday's TSX breakouts Positive Breakouts Dec. 6 close AGF.B-T AGF Management Ltd $5.41 AGU-T Agrium Inc $137.22 AD-T Alaris Royalty Corp $23.22 ATH-T Athabasca Oil Corp $1.45 BMO-T Bank of Montreal $92.08 BNS-T Bank of Nova Scotia $74.67 BTE-T Baytex Energy Corp $6.20 BPF.UN-T Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund $22.37 CFW-T Calfrac Well Services Ltd $3.99 CCO-T Cameco Corp $13.21 CEU-T Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp. $7.19 CWB-T Canadian Western Bank $30.89 FRC-T Canyon Services Group Inc $6.70 CS-T Capstone Mining Corp $1.16 CJ-T Cardinal Energy Ltd $10.05 CIX-T CI Financial Corp $27.88 CM-T CIBC $109.48 DDC-T Dominion Diamond Corp $13.33 DII.B-T Dorel Industries Inc $39.20 EFX-T Enerflex Ltd $17.54 ESI-T Ensign Energy Services Inc $9.56 GCG.A-T Guardian Capital Group Ltd $23.01 IMO-T Imperial Oil Ltd $46.19 LIF-T Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp $18.64 LB-T Laurentian Bank of Canada $55.06 LNF-T Leon's Furniture Ltd. $17.52 LNR-T Linamar Corp $58.79 LUN-T Lundin Mining Corp $7.11 MEG-T MEG Energy Corp $7.86 MRG.UN-T Morguard North American Residential REIT $14.04 MTL-T Mullen Group Ltd $19.22 NA-T National Bank of Canada $53.50 NVC-T Neovasc Inc $3.21 POU-T Paramount Resources Ltd $18.23 PZA-T Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp $16.39 POT-T Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc $24.70 RUS-T Russel Metals Inc $27.14 SES-T Secure Energy Services Inc $10.31 SPB-T Superior Plus Corp $12.69 TCL.A-T Transcontinental Inc $19.55 TCW-T Trican Well Service Ltd $4.15 WFT-T West Fraser Timber Co Ltd $49.17 WRG-T Western Energy Services Corp $2.78 Negative Breakouts AGT-T AGT Food & Ingredients Inc $34.32 AGI-T Alamos Gold Inc $8.03 ATD/B-T Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc $60.07 HOT.UN-T American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP $10.18 CSH.UN-T Chartwell Retirement Residences $14.01 CLR-T Clearwater Seafoods Inc $11.54 BCB-T Cott Corp $13.82 EMA-T Emera Inc $44.03 XTC-T Exco Technologies Ltd $9.96 HGN-T Halogen Software Inc $8.52 HLF-T High Liner Foods Inc $18.91 HBC-T Hudson's Bay Co $13.52 KXS-T Kinaxis Inc $57.29 LUC-T Lucara Diamond Corp $3.11 PIF-T Polaris Infrastructure Inc. $14.31 PLI-T ProMetic Life Sciences Inc $2.18 TRZ-T Transat AT Inc $5.55

