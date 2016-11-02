Today, the U.S. ADP Employment report for October showed an increase of 147,000 jobs, slightly below the consensus forecast of 165,000 jobs expected.

Buyers remain on the sidelines ahead of Friday’s U.S. non-farm payrolls report, next week’s U.S. election result, OPEC meeting at the end of the month and the anticipated interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve in December.

Dividend policy

Management is committed to returning capital to its shareholders. Management has increased its dividend each year since 2012. The company’s latest dividend hike was announced in August, management announced a 13.6 per cent increase to its quarterly dividend, raising it to 6.25 cents per share from 5.5 cents. This equates to a yearly dividend of 25 cents per share, and an annualized dividend yield of 1.3 per cent.

Analysts’ recommendations

This small-cap stock, with a market capitalization of $398-million, is covered by three analysts on the Street. The three firms are Acumen Capital, Cormark Securities, and Mackie Research Capital. All three analysts have ‘buy’ recommendations on the stock.

The average one-year target price is $24.75, implying there is 33 per cent upside potential over the next 12 months. Individual target prices in numerical order are $22.75, $24, and $27.50, suggesting there is upside potential ranging from 22 per cent to 47 per cent.

The Street is forecasting steady revenue and earnings growth for this company. The consensus revenue estimate is $817-million for 2016, and forecast to rise 33 per cent, crossing above the $1-billion mark, to $1.085-billion in 2017. The consensus EBITDA estimate is $47-million for 2016 and $63-million for the following year. The Street is forecasting EPS of $1.29 in 2016 and $1.68 in 2017.

Earnings estimates have been on the rise. On July 1, the start of the second half of 2016, the consensus revenue estimate was $647-million for 2016 and $713-million for 2017. The consensus EBITDA estimate was $39-million for 2016 and $45-million for 2017, and the consensus EPS estimate was $1.29 for 2016 and $1.57 for 2017.

Chart watch

The stock remains a multi-year uptrend and appears to be consolidating. Year-to-date, the stock price is little changed, up 4 per cent.

Shares of Hardwoods have initial overhead resistance between $19 and $20, its 50-day moving average is at $18.96 and its closing high set in August was $19.72.

There is initial downside support at $18, and failing that at $17, which is near its 200-day moving average (at $17.39). There is very strong support at $15.

Liquidity for this small-cap industrials stock can be low. The historical two-month average daily trading volume is approximately 61,000 shares.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

