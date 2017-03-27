Canadian pot stocks soared on Monday amid reports that Ottawa is readying to announce legislation to legalize the recreational use of marijuana before April 20, considered a celebratory day in cannabis culture.

Investors were certainly cheering, sending shares of Canopy Growth Corp., Canada's largest producer, as well as Aurora Cannabis Inc. and OrganiGram Holdings Inc., each up 11 per cent on Monday. Cronos Group Inc.'s stock rose 13 per cent, while Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc. was up nearly 9 per cent. Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares increased six per cent.

