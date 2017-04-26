Equity Markets

U.S. stock futures signalled a mixed start to trading Wednesday as investors awaited details of U.S. president Donald Trump's highly anticipated corporate tax plan. Earnings also remained in focus with heavyweights Boeing Co. and Procter & Gamble Co. reporting early and PayPal Inc. posting after the close.

More than three-quarters of S&P 500 companies that have reported results until Tuesday have beaten earnings estimates, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

On Tuesday, the Nasdaq rose to a record level while both the Dow and S&P 500 both neared recent highs. In Toronto, futures pointed to a flat-to-higher start to the trading day. World markets, meanwhile, hit record highs as concern about the French election moved to the sidelines. In early going European shares edged down slightly from 20-month highs as some disappointing earnings weighed on the market but Asian stocks advanced. Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 1.1 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.5 per cent, and the Shanghai composite 0.2 per cent. In Europe, the Paris CAC 40 was up 0.1 per cent by about 5:35 a.m. (ET), while London’s FTSE 100 and Germany’s DAX were down 0.1 per cent. "It does feel foolhardy to expect the Trump administration to deliver the kind of tax reform that is being talked about, but hope springs eternal in markets (as the euro zone crisis showed)," Chris Beauchamp, senior analyst at IG, said in a note looking ahead to the trading day.

Crude prices slid as rising inventories continued to cast doubt that OPEC supply cuts could ease the market overhang. Figures released Tuesday by the American Petroleum Institute showed crude stocks rose 897,000 barrels in the week to April 21. Analysts had expected a draw of 1.7 million barrels. The numbers also showed a big build in gasoline stocks. Brent crude futures were down slightly early on and sat about 8.5 per cent below April highs. U.S. West Texas Intermediate was also trading lower after a slight gain on Tuesday. WTI has declined for seven of the last eight sessions. The U.S. Energy Information Administration issues its inventory data at Wednesday morning. “Should these figures be mirrored by the EIA, widespread concerns over stubbornly high OECD oil stocks will have been justified in what would be a setback to the global oil rebalancing process,” analysts at PVM said.

Gold rebounded from a two-week low on profit taking in the wake of recent losses, although continued geopolitical uncertainty was seen by some as providing price support down the road. Spot gold was down marginally in early trading. U.S. gold futures were also just below the break-even point. Gold has lost about 3 per cent since hitting a five-month high on April 17. Spot silver was flat after touching a one-month low. In London, copper was little changed.

The Canadian dollar was down again after losing more than a quarter of a cent Tuesday on news that the U.S. would slap a 20-per-cent countervailing duty on Canadian softwood lumber exports. Some analysts see the loonie trading as low as 70 to 72 cents (U.S.) in the weeks ahead.

“The U.S. trade policies that could further weigh on the Canadian trade terms, soft oil markets and the broadly stronger U.S. dollar will likely keep the selling pressure tight on the loonie,” London Capital Group senior market analyst Ipec Ozkardeskaya said. Elsewhere, the euro held onto most this weeks gains against a strengthening U.S. dollar.

The euro was down slightly in early trading but was still up 1.7 per cent from Friday's closing price.

In bonds, U.S. Treasury yields rose more than 2 per cent for the first time in two weeks. Euro zone government bond yields edged higher of Mr. Trump’s tax announcement.

PepsiCo Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit as the company benefited from demand for its healthier drinks and snacks and kept a tight leash on costs. Net income rose to $1.32-billion, or 91 cents per share, in the quarter, from $931-million, or 64 cents per share, a year earlier. The year-earlier period included a $373-million charge related to its transaction with Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. Excluding items, the company earned 94 cents per share. Revenue rose 1.6 per cent to $12.05-billion, the second quarter of rising sales after eight quarters of decline. Analysts on average had expected earnings of 92 cents per share on revenue of $11.98-billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Canadian oil company Cenovus Energy Inc. reported a quarterly profit, compared with a year-ago loss, helped by lower operating costs and higher oil sands production. The company’s net profit was $211-million, or 25 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of $118-million, or 14 cents per share, a year earlier. Total oil production rose about 19 per cent to 234,914 barrels per day.

Credit Suisse will raise around 4 billion Swiss francs ($4-billion) from its shareholders, the embattled bank said on Wednesday, trying to close the gap in financial strength with rivals. The bank said the decision, which saw management ditch an alternative plan to publicly list part of its Swiss business, should remove any concerns over the group’s capital strength. “This was an option which – we got very clear views from our shareholders – was seen as the best option,” the bank’s finance chief David Mathers told journalists, as it unveiled a rebound in quarterly profit but struck a cautious tone about the future.

Other big major companies reporting Wednesday include: BCE Inc., Boeing Co. Procter & Gamble Inc., PayPal Inc., Postash Corp. of Saskatchewan Inc. and Suncor Energy Inc.

Procter & Gamble Co. reported an 8.3-per-cent decline in third-quarter profit, citing a slowdown in market growth, geopolitical uncertainty and a stronger dollar. Net income attributable to the Cincinnati, Ohio-based company declined to $2.52 billion, or 93 cents per share, in the three months ended March 31, from $2.75-billion, or 97 cents per share, a year earlier. P&G, whose iconic brands include Tide, Pampers, Head-and-Shoulders and Vicks, said net sales fell about 1 percent to $15.61-billion - the thirteenth straight quarter of declines.

Twitter Inc. reported a 6-per-cent increase in monthly active users, beating analysts’ expectations, after several quarters of stagnating growth. The microblogging service said its user base rose to 328 million average monthly active users in the first quarter from 319 million in the fourth quarter. Analysts on average had expected 321.3 million monthly active users, according to market research firm FactSet StreetAccount. Revenue fell 7.8 per cent to $548.3-million, its first drop since its initial public offering. Net loss narrowed to $61.6-million, or 9 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $79.7-million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.

Canadian retail sales are due at 8:30 a.m. and economists are expecting a flat reading for the February report. Excluding autos, most economists expect to see a decline of 0.1 per cent from January's levels.

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. releases its quarterly housing market assessment at noon

The EIA Petroleum Status report is due at 10 a.m.

