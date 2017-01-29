Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Brenda Bouw

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Like most money managers these days, Leanne Scott is preparing her clients for some near-term market volatility now that Donald Trump is the U.S. President.

To weather the storm some are forecasting, Ms. Scott, vice-president of private clients and foundations at Vancouver-based Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd., is focusing on less expensive companies and sectors that could see growth ahead. That includes banks, energy and infrastructure companies.

