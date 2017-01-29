Like most money managers these days, Leanne Scott is preparing her clients for some near-term market volatility now that Donald Trump is the U.S. President.
To weather the storm some are forecasting, Ms. Scott, vice-president of private clients and foundations at Vancouver-based Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd., is focusing on less expensive companies and sectors that could see growth ahead. That includes banks, energy and infrastructure companies.Report Typo/Error
Follow @BrendaBouwon Twitter:
- Raging River Exploration Inc$9.62-0.03(-0.31%)
- Finning International Inc$26.74-0.15(-0.56%)
- Bank of Nova Scotia$78.71+0.10(+0.13%)
- Bank of Nova Scotia$59.88-0.13(-0.22%)
- Updated January 27 4:00 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.