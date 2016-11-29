Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

What stocks are short sellers currently targeting? Add to ...

Subscribers Only

LARRY MACDONALD

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Academic studies find that short sellers’ bets have a tendency to foreshadow declines in share prices. This makes it worthwhile to know which companies they are targeting. So, we asked four professional short sellers what stocks they are currently betting against, and present a summary of their responses below. If you hold any of the mentioned stocks, you might want to double-check your investment thesis.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

Also on The Globe and Mail

Why millennials should care about their credit scores (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog