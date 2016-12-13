A proud father wrote me recently about his daughter, a 24-year-old who has a good job and has saved $17,000. What, he asked, should she be doing to get started properly as an investor?

This young woman is seeing a financial planner, which means she has the opportunity to get some guidance on more than just investing. That’s great because young adults have some big financial decisions to make, not all of which hinge on the right investment products to buy.

Report Typo/Error