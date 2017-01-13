Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

‘What would be considered a reasonable return for a balanced portfolio?’ Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Rob Carrick

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

A husband and wife in their mid-70s contacted me with an investing question that should resonate with all investors receiving their 2016 account statements.

I offered a guide to interpreting these statements in this recent column, but, in general, they introduce a higher level of disclosure on advice fees paid by investors and their personal portfolio returns. The question for the retired couple that e-mailed me focused on how to make sense of the return data they expect to see for their high net worth portfolio. The question in short: “What would be considered a reasonable return for a balanced portfolio?”

Report Typo/Error

Follow Rob Carrick on Twitter: @rcarrick

 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular