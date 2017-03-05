Investors looking for a cheap stock with a stable, growing dividend should consider global auto parts manufacturer Exco Technologies Ltd., analysts say.

Shares of the Markham, Ont.-based company, which makes vehicle accessories and die-cast moulds, have gone in reverse over the past year – down more than 20 per cent because of some operational challenges, as well as concerns about slowing auto sales and potential trade disruptions imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration.

