BlackBerry Ltd.’s wrenching turnaround has meant that the company now posts revenue that’s more than 80 per cent below its 2011 peak. It makes sense, then, that every dollar of sales counts.

So much so, perhaps, that the company seems aggressive in booking its revenue and in the way it presents those numbers to investors. For clues to this, we can look to a couple of things. One is a dialogue the company had earlier this year with U.S. securities regulators about the way it recognizes revenue on its sales of patent licences. The second is the company’s own unusual disclosures in its most recent earnings releases about what it calls “non-GAAP revenue.”

Report Typo/Error