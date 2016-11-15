Banks and insurers want capital, and they’re willing to pay for it.
Manulife Financial Corp. announced on Monday a new preferred-share offering that will yield 4.85 per cent, which is big enough to appeal to everyone from the sophisticated pension fund to the individual retail investor looking for income.Report Typo/Error
