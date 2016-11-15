Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Why blue-chip financial firms are sweetening the deal for preferred shares

David Berman

Banks and insurers want capital, and they’re willing to pay for it.

Manulife Financial Corp. announced on Monday a new preferred-share offering that will yield 4.85 per cent, which is big enough to appeal to everyone from the sophisticated pension fund to the individual retail investor looking for income.

Follow David Berman on Twitter: @dberman_ROB

