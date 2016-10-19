Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Why surprising strength in U.S. industrials is good news for Canadian investors

Scott Barlow

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Industrial stocks have been among the standouts so far in the U.S. earnings reporting season, and the trend has implications well beyond stockpicking.

A continuation of the trend would support optimistic forecasts of renewed capital spending and economic growth on both sides of the border.

It’s still early days – only 13 of 81 S&P 500 Industrials stocks have reported earnings so far – but the sector is showing clear strength. Sales growth is coming in 10.3 per cent higher than in the same quarter for 2015, and year-over-year profit growth is 5.1 per cent. This doesn’t sound like an earth-shattering achievement, but the S&P 500, as a whole, has been reporting year-over-year declines in earnings for the past seven quarters.

Strong earnings signal economic improvement

NAMETickerSales Growth YoYSales Growth 3Y Avg AnnualEPS Growth YoYEPS Growth 3Y Avg AnnualYTD ReturnReturn 3Y Avg AnnualPE Ratio Trailing 12M
S&P Industrials IndexSP500IN-I10.30n/a5.10n/a9.078.7317.80
Amphenol Corp.APH-N4.189.189.2912.8624.8617.3624.36
Global Payments Inc.GPN-N4.496.86-1.2014.3915.4037.8735.00
Paychex Inc.PAYX-Q7.758.2612.9010.438.9414.2528.50
Acuity Brands Inc.AYI-N21.6016.4230.0231.034.0634.4334.24

Source: Bloomberg

