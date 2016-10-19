Industrial stocks have been among the standouts so far in the U.S. earnings reporting season, and the trend has implications well beyond stockpicking.

A continuation of the trend would support optimistic forecasts of renewed capital spending and economic growth on both sides of the border.

It’s still early days – only 13 of 81 S&P 500 Industrials stocks have reported earnings so far – but the sector is showing clear strength. Sales growth is coming in 10.3 per cent higher than in the same quarter for 2015, and year-over-year profit growth is 5.1 per cent. This doesn’t sound like an earth-shattering achievement, but the S&P 500, as a whole, has been reporting year-over-year declines in earnings for the past seven quarters.