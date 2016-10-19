Industrial stocks have been among the standouts so far in the U.S. earnings reporting season, and the trend has implications well beyond stockpicking.
A continuation of the trend would support optimistic forecasts of renewed capital spending and economic growth on both sides of the border.
It’s still early days – only 13 of 81 S&P 500 Industrials stocks have reported earnings so far – but the sector is showing clear strength. Sales growth is coming in 10.3 per cent higher than in the same quarter for 2015, and year-over-year profit growth is 5.1 per cent. This doesn’t sound like an earth-shattering achievement, but the S&P 500, as a whole, has been reporting year-over-year declines in earnings for the past seven quarters.
Strong earnings signal economic improvement
|NAME
|Ticker
|Sales Growth YoY
|Sales Growth 3Y Avg Annual
|EPS Growth YoY
|EPS Growth 3Y Avg Annual
|YTD Return
|Return 3Y Avg Annual
|PE Ratio Trailing 12M
|S&P Industrials Index
|SP500IN-I
|10.30
|n/a
|5.10
|n/a
|9.07
|8.73
|17.80
|Amphenol Corp.
|APH-N
|4.18
|9.18
|9.29
|12.86
|24.86
|17.36
|24.36
|Global Payments Inc.
|GPN-N
|4.49
|6.86
|-1.20
|14.39
|15.40
|37.87
|35.00
|Paychex Inc.
|PAYX-Q
|7.75
|8.26
|12.90
|10.43
|8.94
|14.25
|28.50
|Acuity Brands Inc.
|AYI-N
|21.60
|16.42
|30.02
|31.03
|4.06
|34.43
|34.24
Source: Bloomberg
- Global Payments Inc$74.43+0.22(+0.30%)
- Paychex Inc$56.23+0.09(+0.16%)
- Acuity Brands Inc$242.45-4.03(-1.64%)
- Updated October 19 1:55 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.