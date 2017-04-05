Although the developed markets are responsible for the bulk of global economic activity, it is the emerging markets that spin the dial on global growth. Their more favourable demographic backdrop along with room for further technological convergence will ensure that this will continue in the future.
Discover content from The Globe and Mail that you might otherwise not have come across. Here we’ll provide you with fresh suggestions where we will continue to make even better ones as we get to know you better.
You can let us know if a suggestion is not to your liking by hitting the ‘’ close button to the right of the headline.