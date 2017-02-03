No one can agree on what Hudson’s Bay Co.’s extensive collection of department stores is worth, and that sets up an intriguing opportunity for investors who thrive on uncertainty.
HBC runs a sprawling retailing empire that includes Hudson’s Bay, Lord & Taylor, Home Outfitters and Saks Fifth Avenue. On Friday, reports suggested that it was shopping for one more brand: Macy’s Inc.Report Typo/Error
Follow @dberman_ROBon Twitter:
- Hudson's Bay Co$10.39+0.39(+3.90%)
- Macy's Inc$32.69+1.97(+6.41%)
- Updated February 3 4:00 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.