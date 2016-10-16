I am one of the many Canadians who receive income from a Registered Retirement Income Fund (RRIF). That means I’m constantly on the lookout for investments that combine reasonable risk with dependable and growing cash flow.

One security that I have owned for years and continue to add to is Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. I first started to buy it in 2010, when the unit price was $12.60 (split-adjusted). Since then has the price has increased about 250 per cent and the distribution has gone from $1.10 (U.S.) a year to the current $1.57.

