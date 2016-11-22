Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

David Berman

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. has impressed investors with a long track record of big profits, big deals and a big share price – until now.

The convenience-store chain reported a dip in its quarterly profit on Tuesday and its revenue crept ahead by a mere 0.1 per cent, missing expectations and offering a rare challenge to a stock that has enjoyed a darling status among investors and analysts.

David Berman

 

