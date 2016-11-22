Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. has impressed investors with a long track record of big profits, big deals and a big share price – until now.
The convenience-store chain reported a dip in its quarterly profit on Tuesday and its revenue crept ahead by a mere 0.1 per cent, missing expectations and offering a rare challenge to a stock that has enjoyed a darling status among investors and analysts.Report Typo/Error
Follow @dberman_ROBon Twitter:
- Alimentation Couche Tard Inc$64.27+1.02(+1.61%)
- Alimentation Couche Tard Inc$63.50+0.38(+0.60%)
- S&P/TSX Composite15,100.38+60.51(+0.40%)
- Updated November 22 2:53 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.