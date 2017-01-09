Monday’s sharp decline in crude prices might just be a temporary correction from frothy, overly optimistic market conditions but the expert view remains that investors should not look for significant upside in the sector for 2017.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission releases weekly statistics showing the futures positions of speculative investors, largely hedge funds. Using these statistics, the first chart below tracks the net hedge fund position – futures holdings betting on a rising crude price minus contracts that would benefit from a decline – and compares this with the West Texas intermediate crude price.