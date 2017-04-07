Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

David Berman

Pot stocks have a certain appeal: They’re new, they’re different and they invite puns.

As investments, though, their appeal is harder to see. Valuations have risen to the point where it is only natural to wonder if the sector has inflated to bubbly levels, leaving new investors with a big question: Have you thought this through?

