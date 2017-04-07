Pot stocks have a certain appeal: They’re new, they’re different and they invite puns.
As investments, though, their appeal is harder to see. Valuations have risen to the point where it is only natural to wonder if the sector has inflated to bubbly levels, leaving new investors with a big question: Have you thought this through?Report Typo/Error
Follow @dberman_ROBon Twitter:
- Canopy Growth Corp$10.22-0.08(-0.78%)
- Horizons Medical Marijuana Life Sciences ETF$10.84+0.33(+3.14%)
- Aphria Inc$7.91+0.41(+5.47%)
- Aurora Cannabis Inc$2.80+0.10(+3.70%)
- Maple Leaf Green World Inc$0.62+0.02(+3.33%)
- Updated April 7 3:59 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.