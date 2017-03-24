A couple nearing retirement has about $800,000 in dividend stocks. Should they sell to avoid the stock market correction they fear?

In a recent edition of my e-mail newsletter, Carrick on Money, I suggested they hold on rather than try to time a move to sell their stocks and then re-purchase them at a later day. A reader of the newsletter disagrees. “Wasn't impressed with your answer to today's couple wanting to know if they should sell their dividend stocks anticipating a market correction,” this person wrote. “You recommended the tired old buy and hold forever strategy. This is just as bad as buying high and selling low.”

