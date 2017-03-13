A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

Today’s headline is slightly tongue in cheek, but I continue to believe that the slide in crude prices is primarily the result of excess speculation in futures markets by impatient hedge funds.

Yes, fundamentals are involved in the form of rising U.S. shale production and sharp growth in U.S. oil exports that offsets OPEC production cuts. It also remains the case that there’s been very little investment in new supply in recent years, and that shale wells have a very short productive lifespan.

