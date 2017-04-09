About a year ago, Benj attended the annual general meeting for the Female Health Company (FHCO-Q), an outfit that is the global leader in female condoms.

Part of the potential of this investment that we wrote about last year was the possibility that FHCO would be acquired, which Benj talked about with the company’s chief executive officer O.B. Parrish, who was open to the idea. Alas, a transaction did emerge but with a wannabee outfit with zero revenues called Aspen Park Pharmaceuticals. Unhappy with the deal, Benj sold for $1.04 (U.S.), taking a 32-cent loss.

Report Typo/Error