Investors in Questerre Energy Corp. are hoping the recent surge in the company’s share price, amid Quebec’s decision to allow for more oil and gas exploration in the province, is the start of a new growth phase for the company.

Shares of Calgary-based Questerre hit a high of $1.18 on Dec. 12, the first trading day after Quebec passed a bill that makes it easier for companies to pursue energy exploration in the province, including potentially fracking.