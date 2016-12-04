Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Why sticking with Canadian bank stocks is still wise Add to ...

Subscribers Only

David Berman

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Canadian bank stocks hit record highs last week after five of the biggest banks reported upbeat fourth-quarter profits and announced a couple of dividend hikes. Now what?

While it is tempting to shy away from a sector that has surged 20 per cent this year, there are three compelling reasons to stay put.

Report Typo/Error

Follow David Berman on Twitter: @dberman_ROB

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories