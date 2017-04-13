A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

The legions of Canadians hoping the Bank of Canada would raise interest rates to curb housing price appreciation were dealt an unwelcome surprise Wednesday after governor Stephen Poloz noted there wasn’t much the bank could do. Mr. Poloz noted that even a series of interest rate increases to three or four per cent wouldn’t discourage speculators with the ironclad belief that Toronto real estate prices would rise 20 per cent next year.

