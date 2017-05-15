National Bank of Canada senior economist Krishen Rangasamy believes we’ve seen the short-term lows for the domestic currency and the loonie is set to rally. Futures positioning and the oil price say he’s right.

In a report released Monday, Mr. Rangasamy first acknowledges that the Canadian dollar has been the worst performing major currency in 2017 but then writes, “thanks to today’s decision by Saudi Arabia and Russia to extend oil production cuts to next year, the loonie seems to have found some breathing room…. Looking at the record speculative shorts on the Canadian dollar one could argue that, assuming the economy does not implode, it’s becoming more and more difficult to top that level of pessimism on the Canadian dollar ...”