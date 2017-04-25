If you’ve been holding Canadian lumber stocks as an ideal way to gain exposure to resurgent U.S. home construction and an improving North American economy, congratulations: The softwood lumber tariff is a gift.

To be sure, the backdrop isn’t friendly. On Monday evening, the U.S. Department of Commerce said it is imposing duties that will average about 20 per cent on Canadian softwood lumber exporters, claiming that these companies benefit from unfair government subsidies.

Report Typo/Error