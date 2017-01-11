Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Why this beaten down stock may now be a good buy Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Brenda Bouw

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Tree Island Steel Ltd. shares have been hammered following a recent earnings miss, but analysts say the sell-off is overdone and creates a buying opportunity for investors.

Shares of the Richmond, B.C.-based manufacturer and supplier of steel products such as nails and wire mesh, are up more than 30 per cent over the past year, but are also down about 25 per cent since Nov. 2, the day before the company reported third-quarter earnings that were below analysts’ expectations.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Brenda Bouw on Twitter: @BrendaBouw

Also on The Globe and Mail

Best investments for 2017 (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories