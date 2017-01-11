Tree Island Steel Ltd. shares have been hammered following a recent earnings miss, but analysts say the sell-off is overdone and creates a buying opportunity for investors.

Shares of the Richmond, B.C.-based manufacturer and supplier of steel products such as nails and wire mesh, are up more than 30 per cent over the past year, but are also down about 25 per cent since Nov. 2, the day before the company reported third-quarter earnings that were below analysts’ expectations.

