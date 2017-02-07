The past year on the stock market has left some people wondering if they need a new investment approach.
The 21.1-per-cent surge by the Toronto Stock Exchange can be disorienting because a properly diversified portfolio would have made far less. In a recent column, I estimated 5.3 per cent, after fees, for 2016. One reader took a look at the return from his balanced fund last year and saw he made a fair bit less than that. He’s wondering whether he should chuck that fund and replace it with a quartet of exchange-traded funds.Report Typo/Error
