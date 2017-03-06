Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Brenda Bouw

Special to The Globe and Mail

Donald Trump has stirred up a lot of emotion in the markets during his election campaign and since he became U.S. President. While Mr. Trump has been taking credit for the recent rally, some investors say economics should get the top bill. “We’ve always said that economics drives politics and not the other way around,” says Murray Leith, executive vice-president and director of investment research at Vancouver-based Odlum Brown Ltd. The Globe spoke with Mr. Leith recently about his take on the so-called “Trump bump,” as well as what stocks his firm has been buying and selling lately and why investing is a lot like playing Monopoly.

