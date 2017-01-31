If recent history is any guide, some of Canada’s biggest banks could announce stock splits this year – providing a compelling reason to load up on these profit- and dividend-gushers.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Bank of Montreal look like naturals, and one could build a pretty good case for Royal Bank of Canada, too. All three stocks trade near, or above, $100 each, which has been a typical threshold for previous stock splits over the past two decades.

