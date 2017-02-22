In this year of sesquicentennial, what better way for a Canadian company to boost its dividend-paying abilities than to snap up a U.S. outfit that’s been making payouts to its investors since the years before Confederation?

AltaGas Ltd. probably didn’t consider the issue quite that way when it agreed to buy WGL Holdings Inc., a Washington gas utility with a dividend streak dating back 166 years. WGL’s payout power, however, will make AltaGas one of the top yield names in Canada.