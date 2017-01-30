I can’t help but think of this phrase in Donald Trump’s Inauguration address: “When America is united, America is totally unstoppable.”

Yet, I have never seen the country this divided. Not ever. Which means, sadly, that America is stoppable.

I’m not saying we need a “consensus builder” – my favourite president, Teddy Roosevelt, did in fact coin the term “the bully pulpit” to describe the Oval Office. But we do need someone who can unite in the White House now, more than any time since the Civil War – not a divider.

