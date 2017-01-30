I can’t help but think of this phrase in Donald Trump’s Inauguration address: “When America is united, America is totally unstoppable.”

Yet, I have never seen the country this divided. Not ever. Which means, sadly, that America is stoppable.

I’m not saying we need a “consensus builder” – my favourite president, Teddy Roosevelt, did in fact coin the term “the bully pulpit” to describe the Oval Office. But we do need a uniter in the White House now, more than any time since the Civil War – not a divider.

Report Typo/Error