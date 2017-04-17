A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

Record levels of household debt, slow wage and export growth, and an ongoing oil glut were not enough to prevent the Canadian economy from becoming the fastest-growing among G7 nations,

“The oil-producing nation, which struggled mightily with falling crude prices the past two years, grew at an annualized pace of almost 4 percent in the first quarter, according to the Bank of Canada’s latest estimates. No other Group of Seven economy even came close … Yet even with the economy suddenly running hot, caution prevails… At a rate decision last week in Ottawa, Canada’s central bank revised up growth projections for 2017, but cut them for 2018. It also raised questions about the sustainability of the rebound and the country’s long-term growth outlook.”

