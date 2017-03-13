Pershing Square Capital Management LP, the activist fund run by Bill Ackman, sold its entire stake in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. and said the billionaire would leave the board.

Mr. Ackman and fellow Pershing Square representative Steve Fraidin will stay at the company until the annual meeting but not stand for re-election, according to a statement Monday.

The investment, which represents about 1.5 per cent to 3 per cent of Pershing Square’s funds, required “a disproportionately large amount of time and resources,” the statement said.

Valeant shares fell to $11.20 after the market closed in New York, down 7.5 per cent from their closing price. Jefferies Group LLC offered Pershing Square’s 27.23 million Valeant shares for $11.10 to $11.40 a piece, according to a person familiar with the process who asked not to be identified discussing private information.

Pershing Square first disclosed its investment in Valeant in March 2015. Earlier, Mr. Ackman’s fund had teamed up with Valeant in a hostile bid for Allergan Inc., which was thwarted when Allergan agreed to be acquired by Actavis Plc. Valeant and Mr. Ackman are facing a shareholder lawsuit over alleged insider trading involving the failed deal for Allergan.

