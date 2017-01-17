David Einhorn’s hedge fund Greenlight Capital, which gained 8.4 per cent in 2016, said on Tuesday it raised its stake in General Motors, already the firm’s biggest position, and still likes Apple Inc but is betting that companies like Caterpillar Inc. and other industrial cyclicals will fall. In a letter to Greenlight clients dated Monday and seen by Reuters, the firm said it feels it is well positioned for 2017. “The post-Great Recession easy money policies have been good for Wall Street but bad for Main Street,” the letter said. “It’s possible that the TP (Trump Presidency) reverses these policies, which would be good for Main Street but rough on Wall Street.”

Mr. Einhorn argued that Trump seems to be most focused on employment, proposing tax cuts, infrastructure investments plus anti-immigration policies and trade protectionism. More jobs and higher income for savers, the letter said could push up the consumer durables and “there is no better consumer durable than an automobile.” Automaker General Motors is already the hedge fund’s biggest name in the portfolio with 17 million shares owned at the end of September. Greenlight did not say by how much it raised its stake but will disclose that next month when it releases its holdings for the end of December.