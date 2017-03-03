Today, we look at Bombardier Inc. which set a 52-week high of $2.76 on Jan. 17 but has since pulled back.

Senior officer Daniel Brennan has used the opportunity to buy shares of the company in the public market. He picked up 140,000 subordinate voting shares Class B shares at prices ranging from $2.34 and $2.50 between Feb. 24 and March 1. Bombardier holds the No. 5 spot in our March Top 40 INK Edge outlook rankings based on value, insider commitment and price momentum.

Disclaimer:

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Graph Footnote:

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.

