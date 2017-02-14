Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. increased bets on airlines and iPhone maker Apple Inc. in the fourth quarter, while taking a stake in seed provider Monsanto Co. as U.S. stocks rallied.

Berkshire had a stake in Southwest Airlines Co. valued at more than $2-billion as of Dec. 31 and more than tripled its Apple holding to about 57 million shares, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday from Mr. Buffett’s Omaha, Neb.-based company. The Monsanto stake was about 8 million shares.

Mr. Buffett, Berkshire’s 86-year-old chairman and chief executive officer, accelerated his stock purchases after the company’s cash hoard hit a record $84.8 billion as of Sept. 30. The figure climbed in recent quarters because of profit from Berkshire’s dozens of subsidiaries and the redemption of securities that Mr. Buffett bought to fund deals.

Berkshire invested in airlines last year. In a November filing, the company disclosed that it had taken stakes in American Airlines Group Inc., Delta Air Lines Inc. and United Continental Holdings Inc. as of Sept. 30. The purchases were influenced, in part, by a presentation from American CEO Doug Parker, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified discussing Berkshire’s strategy. Mr. Buffett said at the time that Berkshire added Southwest shares after Sept. 30, but didn’t specify the size of the investment.

Berkshire increased its bets on American, United and Delta in the fourth quarter, Tuesday’s filing shows.

Not all the picks in the portfolio are Mr. Buffett’s. In 2010, he brought on Todd Combs, a former hedge fund manager, to help him pick stocks. A year later, the billionaire hired another money manager, Ted Weschler. The filing doesn’t show which person is responsible for each investment. In general, the deputies tend to make smaller investments than their boss.

Even as Berkshire’s stock picks are closely watched by investors, they’ve become less important to the company’s overall performance. During the past two decades, Mr. Buffett has focused more on acquisitions than stocks to generate growth.

