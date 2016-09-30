Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Blue Stock Chart Growth (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Agilent Technologies Inc. rallied from $25.52 to $44.07 (A-B) and then traded below $44.00 for more than two years (dashed line). The stock started a sharp rise in 2016 that recently pierced the $44 resistance level (C) to signal renewed investor interest, a major breakout, and the start of a new up-trend. Agilent then pulled back to its 40-week moving average (40wMA) to provide a good entry level. Only a decline below $42 to 43 would be negative.

Point & Figure measurements provide a target of $54. The large trading range (dashed line) supports significantly higher targets.

Monica Rizk is the senior technical analyst and Ron Meisels is the president of Phases & Cycles Inc., and he tweets at @Ronsbriefs. They may hold shares in companies profiled.

Chart source: www.decisionplus.com.

