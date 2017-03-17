Alcoa Inc. had a sharp decline to $23.91 from $53.25 (A-B) and then settled in a large horizontal trading range mostly between $21 and $34 (dashed lines).
The recent rise above the top of this range signalled renewed investor interest, a breakout and the start of a new up-leg (C).
Behaviour indicators including the rising 40-week moving average (40wMA), and the rising trend-line (solid line) confirm the positive status. The stock is currently in the midst of a minor correction toward its average, but only a decline below ±$31 would be negative.
Point & Figure measurements provide a target of $44. The large trading range (dashed lines) supports higher targets.
Monica Rizk is the senior Technical Analyst and Ron Meisels is the president of Phases & Cycles Inc. (www.phases-cycles.com). And he tweets at @Ronsbriefs. They may hold shares in companies profiled.
Chart source: www.decisionplus.com
Follow Ron Meisels on Twitter: @RonsBriefs
- Alcoa Corp$34.97-0.41(-1.16%)
- Updated March 17 4:01 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.