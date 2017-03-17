Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

An Alcoa aluminum plant in Alcoa, Tennessee is seen in this April 8, 2014 file photograph. (© Wade Payne / Reuters)
WHAT THE CHARTS SAY

Bullish on Alcoa Add to ...

Monica Rizk AND Ron Meisels

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Alcoa Inc. had a sharp decline to $23.91 from $53.25 (A-B) and then settled in a large horizontal trading range mostly between $21 and $34 (dashed lines).

The recent rise above the top of this range signalled renewed investor interest, a breakout and the start of a new up-leg (C).

Behaviour indicators including the rising 40-week moving average (40wMA), and the rising trend-line (solid line) confirm the positive status. The stock is currently in the midst of a minor correction toward its average, but only a decline below ±$31 would be negative.

Point & Figure measurements provide a target of $44. The large trading range (dashed lines) supports higher targets.

Monica Rizk is the senior Technical Analyst and Ron Meisels is the president of Phases & Cycles Inc. (www.phases-cycles.com). And he tweets at @Ronsbriefs. They may hold shares in companies profiled.

Chart source: www.decisionplus.com

