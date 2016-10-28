Canadian Pacific Railway declined from $245.05 to $140.02 (A-B), rallied to $193.88 (C) and then declined once more to a low of $156.01 (D) to create a “W” formation.
The subsequent rise to $199.68 (E) was extremely bullish for several reasons:
1. It exceeded the previous high (C), therefore signaling a new pattern of higher highs.
2. It caused the 40-week Moving Average (40wMA) to rise.
3. It signaled the breakout from the bullish “W” formation (dashed lines).
Only a sustained decline below ±$180 would be negative.
Point & Figure measurements provide targets of $219 and $229. Higher targets are visible.
Monica Rizk is the senior technical analyst and Ron Meisels is the president of Phases & Cycles Inc., and he tweets at @Ronsbriefs. They may hold shares in companies profiled.
Chart source: www.decisionplus.com.
