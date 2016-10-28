Canadian Pacific Railway declined from $245.05 to $140.02 (A-B), rallied to $193.88 (C) and then declined once more to a low of $156.01 (D) to create a “W” formation.

The subsequent rise to $199.68 (E) was extremely bullish for several reasons:

1. It exceeded the previous high (C), therefore signaling a new pattern of higher highs.