Canadian Pacific was among our list of large Canadian stocks with downside risk (DARRYL DYCK/THE CANADIAN PRES)
Monica Rizk AND Ron Meisels

Special to The Globe and Mail

Canadian Pacific Railway declined from $245.05 to $140.02 (A-B), rallied to $193.88 (C) and then declined once more to a low of $156.01 (D) to create a “W” formation.

The subsequent rise to $199.68 (E) was extremely bullish for several reasons:

1. It exceeded the previous high (C), therefore signaling a new pattern of higher highs.

2. It caused the 40-week Moving Average (40wMA) to rise.

3. It signaled the breakout from the bullish “W” formation (dashed lines).

Only a sustained decline below ±$180 would be negative.

Point & Figure measurements provide targets of $219 and $229. Higher targets are visible.

Monica Rizk is the senior technical analyst and Ron Meisels is the president of Phases & Cycles Inc., and he tweets at @Ronsbriefs. They may hold shares in companies profiled.

Chart source: www.decisionplus.com.

