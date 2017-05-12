Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A Canadian Pacific Railway crew works on their train at the CP Rail yards in Calgary. (TODD KOROL/REUTERS)
WHAT THE CHARTS SAY

Monica Rizk AND Ron Meisels

Special to The Globe and Mail

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. built a large, bullish “W” formation in 2016 (dotted lines), had a breakout from this bullish technical pattern (A) and then settled in a horizontal trading range mostly between $188 and $207 for almost one year (dashed lines). The recent rise above the top of this range signalled a breakout and the start of a new major up-leg (B).

Behaviour indicators including the rising 40-week Moving Average (40wMA) confirm the bullish status. Only a sustained decline below $195 would be negative.

Point & Figure measurements provide targets of $219, $229 and $239. Higher targets are also visible.

Monica Rizk is the senior technical analyst and Ron Meisels is the president of Phases & Cycles Inc. (phases-cycles.com). And he tweets at @Ronsbriefs. They may hold shares in companies profiled.

Chart source: www.decisionplus.com

