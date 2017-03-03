Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Construction at Cheniere Energy Inc.'s liquified natural gas (LNG) terminal is seen in this aerial photograph taken in Sabine Pass, Louisiana, U.S., in December 2013. (via Bloomberg)
Construction at Cheniere Energy Inc.'s liquified natural gas (LNG) terminal is seen in this aerial photograph taken in Sabine Pass, Louisiana, U.S., in December 2013. (via Bloomberg)

WHAT THE CHARTS SAY

Bullish on Cheniere Energy Add to ...

Monica Rizk And Ron Meisels

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Cheniere Energy Inc. declined from $82.32 to $22.80 (A-B) below its falling 40-week moving average (40wMA), rallied to ±$45 (C) and then stayed in a trading range mostly between $35 and $45 for about six months. This price action produced a bullish technical pattern known as a V-extended (dashed lines).

The recent rise above the top of this pattern signalled renewed investor interest, a breakout and the start of a new up-leg (D). Only a decline below $41 to 42 would be negative.

Point & Figure measurements provide targets of $59 and $64. The large V-extended formation (dashed lines) supports higher targets.

Monica Rizk is the senior Technical Analyst and Ron Meisels is the president of Phases & Cycles Inc. (www.phases-cycles.com). And he tweets at @Ronsbriefs. They may hold shares in companies profiled.

Chart source: www.decisionplus.com

Report Typo/Error

Follow Ron Meisels on Twitter: @RonsBriefs

 
  • Cheniere Energy Inc
    $47.50
    +0.83
    (+1.78%)
  • Updated March 3 4:02 PM -5GMT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular