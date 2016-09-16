Cisco Systems Inc. rallied from $20.22 to $30.31 (A-B), then traded below a falling trend-line for about one year (dashed line). The stock then rallied above this line to signal renewed investor interest and the start of a new up-leg toward higher targets (C). Behaviour indicators including the 40-week moving average (40wMA) and the rising trend-line (solid line) confirm the positive status. A better entry toward $29 may occur, but only a decline below $27.50 to 28.00 would be negative. Point & Figure measurements provide targets of $33 and $37 Higher targets are visible.