The Cisco Systems logo is seen as part of a display at the Microsoft Ignite technology conference in Chicago, Illinois, May 4, 2015. (Jim Young/Reuters)
The Cisco Systems logo is seen as part of a display at the Microsoft Ignite technology conference in Chicago, Illinois, May 4, 2015. (Jim Young/Reuters)

WHAT THE CHARTS SAY

Bullish on Cisco Systems Inc. Add to ...

Ron Meisels and Monica Rizk And Ron Meisels and Monica Rizk

Special to The Globe and Mail

Cisco Systems Inc. rallied from $20.22 to $30.31 (A-B), then traded below a falling trend-line for about one year (dashed line). The stock then rallied above this line to signal renewed investor interest and the start of a new up-leg toward higher targets (C). Behaviour indicators including the 40-week moving average (40wMA) and the rising trend-line (solid line) confirm the positive status. A better entry toward $29 may occur, but only a decline below $27.50 to 28.00 would be negative. Point & Figure measurements provide targets of $33 and $37 Higher targets are visible.

Monica Rizk is the senior technical analyst and Ron Meisels is the president of Phases & Cycles Inc., and he tweets at @Ronsbriefs. They may hold shares in companies profiled.

Chart source: www.decisionplus.com.

Follow Ron Meisels and Monica Rizk on Twitter: @RonsBriefs

