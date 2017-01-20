Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A pulp machine at a Domtar mill in Hawesville, Kentucky. (Pierre Charbonneau/Domtar)
WHAT THE CHARTS SAY

Monica Rizk AND Ron Meisels

Special to The Globe and Mail

Domtar declined from $63.91 in 2015 to $41.62 in 2016 (A-B) and found support near the latter level for about one year (shaded area). It rallied above the falling trend-line (dotted line) and above its rising 40-week Moving Average (40wMA) recently to signal renewed investor interest and the start of a new up-trend (C).

Behaviour indicators including the 40wMA and the rising trend-line (solid line) confirm the bullish status. Only a decline below $49-50 would be negative.

Point & Figure measurements provide targets of $59 and $64. Higher targets are visible.

 

Monica Rizk is the senior Technical Analyst and Ron Meisels is the president of Phases & Cycles Inc. (www.phases-cycles.com). And he tweets at @Ronsbriefs. They may hold shares in companies profiled.

Chart source: www.decisionplus.com

  • Domtar
    $52.82
    +0.15
    (+0.28%)
  • Updated January 20 12:52 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

